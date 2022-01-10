Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo About 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sources

The duo was the cynosure of eyes as they met on Saturday in Azare, Bauchi State for the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu’s daughter’s wedding.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

Former Lagos State governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration to succeed him in 2023, The Guardian reports.  
Also informed of Tinubu’s aspiration is the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.


The duo was the cynosure of eyes as they met on Saturday in Azare, Bauchi State for the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu’s daughter’s wedding.
Osinbajo served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in Tinubu’s eight years administration as Lagos governor. 
The duo also met on October 29, 2021, when the Vice President visited the APC leader in his Asokoro residence to empathise with him on his return from the United Kingdom after undergoing knee surgery. 
Highly-placed sources said Tinubu had used the occasion of the Vice President’s visit last October to intimate him of his ambition.
While it is not clear what Osinbajo’s response was, sources in the know have several times quoted the VP as saying he would not contest against Tinubu, his former boss.
But other sources, however, noted that Osinbajo had always insisted that the APC leader had never told him he wanted to contest the 2023 election. This is in reference to the rumoured presidential ambition of the VP.
When contacted as to whether Tinubu and Osinbajo had spoken about the former’s ambition, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Media Adviser to the former Lagos governor refused to volunteer any comment.
Reacting to the development, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Special Adviser to the Vice President, said he was not aware of such discussions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Any Election Organised By Sick, Tired People In Nigerian Government Is Waste Of Time – Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Government Bans Children from Entering Hotels, Swimming Between Men And Women In Same Pool
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Uncovers N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Hidden In Banks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ban On Beef Stands In South-East Because Herdsmen Have Sex With Cows – IPOB Replies Northern Coalition
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Recovers N252billion, $386million From Fraudsters, Others In 2021
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hacker Breaks Into NIMC Server, Steals Over Three Million National Identity Numbers Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Another Top Nigerian Musician, Kujore Dies At 64
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Former Imo Speaker, Duruji, Businessman, Others In Separate Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Greece Donates One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Passengers Stranded As Lagos Cargo Train Derails In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion My Prophecies For Nigeria 2022 By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests Man, Daughter Conveying Fresh Human Parts In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad