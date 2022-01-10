How Politicians, Traditional Rulers Impose Less Qualified Candidates On Nigerian Nursing Schools – Sources

Many of the qualified candidates to the Nigerian Nursing Schools are currently being denied admission because of the imposition of candidates by political leaders and traditional rullers, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Aggrieved candidates lamented corrupt and shady admission processes in the colleges and schools of nursing and other related health institutions across the country.



Some of the affected candidates spoke with SaharaReporters adding that nursing schools now had a culture of selling very many admission forms to aspiring students only to choose a few that were “anointed candidates” of politicians and influential people.

A top official of the Katsina State College of Nursing and Midwifery also confirmed that politicians, government officials and traditional rulers had hijacked the schools of Nursing to put their relatives with less qualifications and below par academic requirements, at the detriment of those who are qualified to get admissions.

He urged the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to intervene and save innocent Nigerians.

He said, “The nursing schools in Nigeria are corrupt. They only admit people that know politicians and other high profile people. They sell thousands of admission forms but later will give admissions to people that come through commissioners, ministers, traditional rulers.

“One of the officers in the Nursing schools confided in me that they have to first choose the names submitted to them by these top people in government at the expense of those that are the qualified candidates.”

Another victim said, “Help us tell them (the government) so that the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council can get this and correct these corrupt practices. Nigeria is too corrupt. Help us look into this and investigate.”

He also shared screenshots of some of those affected that lodged their complaints on the Facebook page of Katsina State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

One of the victims, Molly Miles said, “You guys did a strong thing to us. It’s really painful, look at the stress we passed through. We did a change of institution, registered for an interview. I went from Lagos to Katsina state. Look at the money I spent yet no admission. Katsina State College of Nursing and Midwifery, you gave a guy who scored 145 admission; yet people who scored higher than him were not given.”

“They have already broken my heart. I have given up. How many times I have tried? I just wasted my money and time,” Queen Sabah lamented.

Aminu Shuaibu Abubakar also complained that, “This is just a scam. I will never apply for any job again because according to what we heard from the horses’ mouth. The Nigerian government doesn’t open portal for recruitment until when the elite’s sons and daughters are taken.”

“I’m not against them giving their indigenes admission but how on earth will you continue giving people that can’t speak or write good English?” Mhizz Oyin Damola demanded. “The present president of the school is a very good example. He can’t speak good English. ‘Connection’ brought him in.”

Emmy Anix commented, “So we are to assume their first list is their merit where about 70 candidates lack SSCE results, while the qualified ones are set aside over sentiments like tribalism.”

SaharaReporters wrote the Registrar of the NMCN on the issue on Tuesday 4th January, 2022, and the council, in its reaction, vowed to investigate the matter, while declaring its zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

The council said this through a letter dated 5th January, 2022 to SaharaReporters, and signed by the Director (Nursing)/HOD Inspectorate Department, Ndagi Alhassan.

“While commending your contribution towards maintaining standard in Nursing Education and practice, Nursing and Midwife Council of Nigeria will appreciate if you can be specific about the particular school(s) you are suspecting. This will allow Council carry out investigation about the matter.

“Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Council (NMCN) has zero tolerance to corruption and any act capable of compromising the excellence and standard in Nursing education and practice in Nigeria,” Alhassan said.