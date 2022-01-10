I’ve Told Buhari About My 2023 Presidential Ambition – Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition.

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu stated said this during an interactive session with State House Correspondents on Monday.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the APC chieftain Tinubu met with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He had also reportedly made his Presidential ambition known to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. See Also Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo About 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sources

The duo was the cynosure of eyes as they met on Saturday in Azare, Bauchi State for the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu’s daughter’s wedding.

Osinbajo served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in Tinubu’s eight years administration as Lagos governor.

The duo also met on October 29, 2021, when the Vice President visited the APC leader in his Asokoro residence to empathise with him on his return from the United Kingdom after undergoing knee surgery.

Highly-placed sources said Tinubu had used the occasion of the Vice President’s visit last October to intimate him of his ambition.

While it is not clear what Osinbajo’s response was, sources in the know have several times quoted the VP as saying he would not contest against Tinubu, his former boss.

But other sources, however, noted that Osinbajo had always insisted that the APC leader had never told him he wanted to contest the 2023 election. This is in reference to the rumoured presidential ambition of the VP.