ISWAP Terrorists Appoint New Commanders, Cabinet After Nigerian Military Bombings By Super Tucano

The new commanders appointed include Abubakar Dan-Buduma to take charge of Bakassi Buningil and Doron Buhari; Muhammed Ba’ana now heads Kirta.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) has made changes to its leadership following the death of some commanders in recent aerial bombardments by the Nigerian military’s Super Tucano aircraft.
According to PRNigeria, a two-day meeting which was held at the instance of the ISWAP Leader, Sani Shuwaram, had in attendance members of the Shura Council and terrorist commanders from the Marte axis, including Garal, Kayowa, Tumbum Murhu, Kurnawa, Chikun Gudu, Tumbumma, Kwalaram, Kirta, Wulgo and Jubularam among other notorious insurgent camps.


The new commanders appointed include Abubakar Dan-Buduma to take charge of Bakassi Buningil and Doron Buhari; Muhammed Ba’ana now heads Kirta.
Mohamet Aliamir will head operations at Kwalaram, Bakura Gana to supervise Jubularam; Malam Musa assigned to Jubularam, and Mohamadu Mustapha for Marte.
According to sources, the meeting dwelled on the loss of commanders and fighters from the airstrikes of the Super Tucano aircraft deployed by the Nigerian military that targeted terrorist infrastructure, armouries, camps, and high valued locations in Marte and Abadam in Borno and other locations in the Lake Chad axis.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Putting The War On Terror Back On Track By Nosa James-Igbinadolor
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Our Kidnapped Chibok Girls: Now That The World Is Here To Help Us By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Global North Military Assistance: Gratitude, And A Call For Caution By Benedict Oladipo Koledoye
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion President Goodluck Jonathan, #BringBackOurGirls Now And Alive, Or Resign By Omano Edigheji
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion The Northerner And The Rest Of Us – A Rejoinder By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Politics Press Release: Emergency Rule, A Ruse - CACOL
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ban On Beef Stands In South-East Because Herdsmen Have Sex With Cows – IPOB Replies Northern Coalition
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Recovers N252billion, $386million From Fraudsters, Others In 2021
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hacker Breaks Into NIMC Server, Steals Over Three Million National Identity Numbers Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Another Top Nigerian Musician, Kujore Dies At 64
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Former Imo Speaker, Duruji, Businessman, Others In Separate Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Greece Donates One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo About 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sources
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Passengers Stranded As Lagos Cargo Train Derails In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion My Prophecies For Nigeria 2022 By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad