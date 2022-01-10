ISWAP Terrorists Appoint New Commanders, Cabinet After Nigerian Military Bombings By Super Tucano

The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) has made changes to its leadership following the death of some commanders in recent aerial bombardments by the Nigerian military’s Super Tucano aircraft.

According to PRNigeria, a two-day meeting which was held at the instance of the ISWAP Leader, Sani Shuwaram, had in attendance members of the Shura Council and terrorist commanders from the Marte axis, including Garal, Kayowa, Tumbum Murhu, Kurnawa, Chikun Gudu, Tumbumma, Kwalaram, Kirta, Wulgo and Jubularam among other notorious insurgent camps.



The new commanders appointed include Abubakar Dan-Buduma to take charge of Bakassi Buningil and Doron Buhari; Muhammed Ba’ana now heads Kirta.

Mohamet Aliamir will head operations at Kwalaram, Bakura Gana to supervise Jubularam; Malam Musa assigned to Jubularam, and Mohamadu Mustapha for Marte.

According to sources, the meeting dwelled on the loss of commanders and fighters from the airstrikes of the Super Tucano aircraft deployed by the Nigerian military that targeted terrorist infrastructure, armouries, camps, and high valued locations in Marte and Abadam in Borno and other locations in the Lake Chad axis.