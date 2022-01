A Chief, Emmanuel Gure, has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen at Okwagbe community, in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State,

SaharaReporters gathered that the Chief was shot dead on Sunday at his residence in Okwagbe.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Delta State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said there was no detail yet.

“I just got confirmation, but no details yet.”