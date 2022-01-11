2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu

The politician disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Leadership reports.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 11, 2022

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.
The politician disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Leadership reports.


Umahi claimed President Buhari had told him to consult widely.
Umahi’s visit to intimate the President of his presidential ambition is coming exactly 24 hours after a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, paid a similar visit to President Buhari
Tinubu, who visited Buhari yesterday, had said it was his lifelong ambition to become Nigeria’s president.
He also stated that he had the confidence, the vision and the capacity to build on the vision of the current President.
Tinubu said he was at the State House to see the President on general issues concerning Nigeria including some of the concerns in the APC as well as security issues.

See Also Politics I’ve Told Buhari About My 2023 Presidential Ambition – Tinubu 0 Comments 1 Day Ago
Asked whether he has informed President Buhari of his ambition to contest for the President in 2023, he said, “I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting.
“About the cap of kingmaker; I have never seen the cap of a kingmaker before,” he said.
“That is the truth and I have never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country that a kingmaker cannot be a king – unless you commit murder.
“So, whatever is your attribute [of me] is your own opinion. Me, I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and story based on your own perception.
“He (Buhari) is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my lifelong ambition. So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation, and you must adopt the principles and the values and virtues of democracy. That’s it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Obasanjo Reacts To Death Of Ernest Shonekan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Next Olubadan To Emerge Through Original Concept Of Ascendancy – Oyo Governor Speaks On Controversies
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Group Seeks Dismissal Of WEMA Bank CEO, Ademise, Over Alleged Fraud Perpetrated With Tinubu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Self-determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Backs Call By Ondo Governor Akeredolu, On Cow Meat Boycott In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of APC Group Tackle Each Other Over Sharing Of N250million Mobilisation Fund
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Civic Group, CACOL Decries Unremitted N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Demands Probe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Demystification Of The Jagagban, By Tanko Yusuf
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician In Court Over Murder Of Another Nigerian In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Claimed 3,598 Lives In 2021, 95 Persons In 2020 – Nigerian Government Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Shonekan Was Traitor Who Betrayed Nigeria’s Quest For Genuine Democracy — Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Obasanjo Reacts To Death Of Ernest Shonekan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Half Of Europe To Be infected With COVID-19 Omicron In Six Weeks – WHO Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeat Egypt In Opening Match At AFCON
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News WikkiTimes Insists Its Investigative Story On Adamawa Streetlight Racketeering Is Credible, Challenges FG To Provide Evidence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Despite Collecting N5million Ransom, Kidnappers Kill Oil Worker In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ten Persons Dead, Others Trapped As Newly Completed Church Building Collapses In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad