Buhari Orders Flags To Fly At Half-mast For Late Ernest Shonekan

Shonekan, former head of an interim government later nullified by the court, was announced dead on Tuesday at the age of 85.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 11, 2022

Following the death of Ernest Shonekan, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast.
File photo used to illustrate story.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the directive in a statement on Tuesday.
He said that the order is effective from Wednesday 12th till Friday 14th January as a mark of respect for the former Head of State.
Born on May 9, 1936, Shonekan was a British-trained lawyer and an industrialist.
He was appointed interim head of the country after ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida stepped down on August 26, 1993.
Babangida had refused to hand over power to MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, but relinquished power after intense pressure.
Shonekan’s administration only lasted three months as Sani Abacha forcefully took power through a coup.
The elder statesman hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state.
He attended C.M.S grammar school and Igbobi College, Lagos and obtained a law degree from the University of London.

 

saharareporters, new york

