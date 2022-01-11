Let Us Test Might – Osinbajo Group Reacts To Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s 2023 Ambition

Gana, said Tinubu’s declaration would not change their minds, maintaining that the two men should go and test their might.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

A group fronting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has issued a statement on the ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to run for President in 2023.

The chairman of the Public Opinion Leaders Group, a unit of The Progressive Project (TPP), one of the groups rooting for Osinbajo presidency in 2023, Shettima Umar Gana, said Tinubu’s declaration would not change their minds, maintaining that the two men should go and test their might.

According to Politics Nigeria, Gana said, “What is happening is democracy, he (Bola Tinubu) wants to run, we want our own man (Osinbajo) to run. That is the beauty of democracy; we want our man to come out because we believe he has some good qualities.

“Bola Tinubu also has some qualities, let them all come out; democracy cannot be only one aspirant let them all come out that is democracy.

“In a democracy, everybody has his own opinion, his own wish and his own vote. Let them come out and let us go to the field.

“Ours is that this man is good, let him come out and we’ll support him. What we’re doing has nothing to do with Bola Tinubu coming out or not, let him come out and let everyone that wants come out. It’s a democracy that is not a problem.”

After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, Tinubu said he had informed the president of his 2023 presidential ambition.

With his disclosure to contest the presidency, Tinubu is likely to clash with his political ‘godson’, Osinbajo, who is also believed to be interested in the presidential race.

SaharaReporters, New York

