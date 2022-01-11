Next Olubadan To Emerge Through Original Concept Of Ascendancy – Oyo Governor Speaks On Controversies

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, where he announced that the departed monarch will get a royal and befitting burial.
The governor, while addressing the widow and family members of the late monarch at his Popo Yemoja palace in Ibadan, also said that the next Olubadan of Ibadanland will be appointed using the “original” ascendancy system.

He clarified that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that “this should be the last time there will be controversy on the next person who will ascend to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland.”
He assured all indigenes and lovers of Ibadan that his administration would only carry out what the late Olubadan stood for, saying that he would “do what is right to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadan land.”
The governor said, “I and the entourage of the Oyo State Government are here this evening to pay our official condolence visit to Olori and the family of our father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, who joined his ancestors. So, this is a way to tell the family that at this moment when you are grieving for Kabiyesi leaving us, we are here to identify with you and the family.
“We are here to say that it is a joint pain, as you are not the only ones feeling the passage of Baba. I pray that God Almighty will continue to be with you. And I want to assure you that there is nothing baba has left that will be left abandoned, but instead they will go from strength to strength.
“Today, baba is not with us but what he stood for is with us. The history of Ibadan traditional institution cannot be completely narrated without acknowledging what Baba stood and fought for. So, we have come here today to say we are with you. What we can do as children is to give Baba a royal and befitting burial and, as a government, we will do just that. The burial is our burial and it is the state’s burial.
“I have heard enough on the controversy surrounding who or who is not next to be installed as Olubadan of Ibadanland and other narratives around the matter. So, let me state it clearly that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept. This must be the last time there will be controversy on who succeeds the Olubadan of Ibadanland.
“As a government, I am giving assurance to indigenes and lovers of Ibadan that what Baba stood for is what I will carry through. So, whoever wants should key into it or not. We must do what is right to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadan land.
“In 2017, when we went for a programme at the Liberty Stadium, Baba was also there to grace the event, where CCII gave me an award. I made a statement there and told everybody that no matter how long the people of Ibadan may have suffered because of the challenges they were facing, they would rejoice at the end of the day. It really was a statement of faith that day.
"And now, I am happy that Kabiyesi saw the new lease of life in Ibadan and Oyo State before he joined his ancestors. At the event, I also said that the issue of kingship in Ibadan is clear. I don’t want us to feel sad because I know Baba has gone to rest. Instead, let us thank God.
“Today, I am saying it in front of everybody that those saying that I was supposed to return to the state immediately I got the news of Baba’s demise ‘lack knowledge.’ Yes. I have always been in talks with Baba every moment. I was at Saki when he was sick but I was talking to the medical doctors taking care of him in the hospital.”

