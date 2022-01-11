Nigerian Musician In Court Over Murder Of Another Nigerian In South Africa

A Nigerian rapper identified as Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun has been arraigned over the murder of another Nigerian man in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased Nigerian named Ajence was reportedly shot on Monday, January 3, in what resembled an assassination, at a petrol station on Central Avenue, in the Kempton Park area, Gauteng.

Nigerian rapper Nicholas Ogbeifun

A chase by police operatives and a deadly shoot-out, however, resulted in the death of two other Nigerian nationals while three others including Ogbeifun, were arrested.

Ogbeifun also known as Nico Dorja is said to be an alleged member of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, an alleged front for Black Axe.

The spokesperson of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Grace Langa said Ogbeifun, John Ohami, and Jeda Quadri appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Ajence.

Ipid was called in to investigate after police allegedly killed one of the suspects involved in the murder.

Ogbeifun and other defendants are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday, January 13, 2022, for a bail application.

Nicholas was born in the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, on September 23, 1983.

He is a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Faculty of Engineering, University of Benin (UNIBEN).