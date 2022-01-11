Shonekan Was Traitor Who Betrayed Nigeria’s Quest For Genuine Democracy — Sowore

Shonekan reportedly died on Tuesday in Lagos State at the age of 85, generating reactions from the leaders and citizenry.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 11, 2022

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has described the late Ernest Shonekan as a traitor and not a leader as many claimed he was.
Reacting, Sowore said Shonekan was not a leader but a traitor who betrayed Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and a betrayer of Nigeria’s quest for genuine democracy before and during the June 12 1993 era.
He also said Shonekan was not an interim leader as stated in many news outlets, clarifying that the concept of “Interim National Government” was already nullified by a Lagos High Court also in 1993.
Sowore urged Nigerians to hold Nigerian leaders accountable both when alive and dead.
He wrote, “When I learned of the death of Chief Ernest Shonekan today at the age of 85, I could not hold my anger at the reporting (including at Sahara Reporters) that claimed he was a “Nigerian leader.”
“Truth is that Chief Shonekan wasn’t a leader, he was a traitor who betrayed Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and a betrayer of Nigeria’s quest for genuine democracy before and during the June 12, 1993, era.


“Also, Chief Shonekan wasn’t an “Interim Leader” as reported in many news outlets, the illegal contraption he headed known as the “Interim National Government” which was put together by an equally evil traitor, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida was appropriately nullified by a Lagos High Court also in 1993 after he occupied the office of “President” only for 84 days.
“Nigerians should courageously address the sins of this bunch of wicked people when they are alive and when they die. The people of Chile recently treated the death of Lucía Hiriart, the widow of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet with scorn even though she died at the age of 99.”

 

