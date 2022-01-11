UN Reacts To Bandits’ Attacks In Zamfara, Loss Of Over 200 Lives

The secretary-general urged the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has condemned the attacks by bandits on several communities in Zamfara State that claimed the lives of at least 200 persons.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, the UN Chief expressed his displeasure while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, NAN reports.

The secretary-general urged the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

Guterres reaffirmed the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

After the attack by bandits, about 200 bodies were recovered and buried in different communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State.

Some of the communities are Barayar Zaki, Wanu, Rafin Gero, Laho, Lallaho, Kurfar Danya, Dutsin Dan Ajiya, Tungar Geza, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

SaharaReporters gathered that over 200 corpses had been recovered from bushes as some of the people were caught unawares on their farmlands.

In Kurfad Danye alone, sources said about 140 bodies of vigilante members were buried on Friday.

The bandits, who were about 300 and armed with sophisticated weapons, had on Wednesday stormed the communities on motorcycles and started firing sporadic gunshot.

The terrorists also destroyed valuables, abducted and displaced several persons, including women and children in the affected communities.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where banditry had thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs, who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct Many
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff's Wife, Health Director
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Regime’s Declaration Of Bandits As Terrorists Hasn’t Changed Anything – Middle Belt Forum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Dare Ondo Governor, Kill Five In Community After Akeredolu’s Visit
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Traders Protest Over Imposition Of Leader In Akure
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct Many
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Suspected Trafficker Arrested With Six Girls In Benue
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
News We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News Eastern Security Network To Deal With Criminals Enforcing Sit-at-home In South-East --IPOB
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News Former Oyo PDP Chairman, Adiaro, Is Dead
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Politics Yoruba Self-determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Backs Call By Ondo Governor Akeredolu, On Cow Meat Boycott In South-West
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Politics Members Of APC Group Tackle Each Other Over Sharing Of N250million Mobilisation Fund
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics Group Seeks Dismissal Of WEMA Bank CEO, Ademise, Over Alleged Fraud Perpetrated With Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Mummy GO's Church Tightens Security, Deploys ‘Holy’ Police To Scrutinise New Faces
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Expresses Desire To Contest 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News My Gold Cross A Reminder Of How Much Jesus Loves Me, Nigerian Nurse Unfairly Dismissed From UK Hospital Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad