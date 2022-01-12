2023: Soyinka Distances Self From Tinubu's Presidential Ambition

The viral statement quoted the playwright to have described Tinubu as his long-time friend.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2022

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has said that he has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Soyinka debunked media reports linking him to such.  

Wole Soyinka

A post on social media last year quoted Soyinka as saying he would involve himself in politics and campaign for National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

But denying insinuations of supporting Tinubu, Soyinka said, “Here we go again, the same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters.

“One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify fake news and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even thought 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions.

“The signature of this latest moron is familiar — he or she does not even know the difference between ‘laureate and laurel.’ This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time.

“In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. The email account of the year’s nobel ‘laurel’ was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise, so who is this still politicking WS ‘Laurel?"

 

SaharaReporters, New York

