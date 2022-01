Players of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State, have demanded immediate payment of their salary arrears and allowances for 11 months.

The footballers on Wednesday took to the streets of Owerri, the state capital, to protest the refusal of the state government to pay the arrears.

They protested at the main entrance of the club located at the ever-busy Wetheral Road.

Majority of the players were clad in jersey, pants, socks and boots and carried placards with various inscriptions.