Influential Persons Behind Igboho's Predicament, Ibadan-based Cleric Says

Founder of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, Wale Olagunju, has claimed that there are about three influential persons behind the ordeal of embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho has remained in detention in Benin Republic since his arrest on July 19, 2021.

Wale Olagunju

In an interview with Yoruba Tooto TV, Olagunju said said he met with the embattled activist in detention in Cotonou.

He, however, did not mention the alleged people behind Igboho's ordeal.

The cleric lamented that people had abandoned Igboho in detention but dismissed claim that he was sick.

He said, “I went to Cotonou twice, I met the man (Igboho) and we spoke. But unfortunately, there are about two or three challenges he’s currently facing. I thank God for saving his life when he escaped the invasion last year.

"It is quite bad that many traditional rulers are not rallying round him today for his release. They can’t speak in unison.

“There are about three influential persons who are behind his predicament. Many people who we thought will stand by him are nowhere to be found.

“It is my prayer that God will deliver him from his enemies. Many are shouting that they are planning to poison him but they are not fighting hard to secure his release."

The prophet said during the encounter, he shared the gospel with him and he accepted Christ.

“I spoke with him, and we converted him, he has accepted Christ into his life. He is now Apostle Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and not the “Oosa baba Dami”. His followers pushed him and abandoned him in cotonu.

“He spent Christmas, New Year in detention, and I’m very much pained. God directed me to meet him, and we spoke with him about the word of God.

“I went to preach to him that he should not feel forsaken but he should accept God into his life.

“There are many fake news that he is sick, and has ailments, that’s not true, he is hale and hearty. Sunday Igboho is not a terrorist. It is our people that made the government think he is a terrorist. If he had not come out, the herdsmen would have killed our people.

“Igboho is a just man in an unjust society. I support him wholeheartedly.”