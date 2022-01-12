Man Kidnaps, Kills 13-year-old Girl In Kano, Buries Victim In Shallow Grave

One Auwalu Abdulrashid has allegedly killed a 13-year-,old girl and buried her in a shallow grave in Kano State.

Abdulrashid has reportedly confessed to killing and burying the victim after kidnapping her.

Spokesperson for the state police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Kiyawa said the suspect kidnapped the girl and took her to an uncompleted building where he strangled her, cut her throat and buried her remains in a shallow grave.

He said, "Qfter killing the victim, he reached out to her family and demanded a N1million ransom.

“On the 21/06/2021 at about 1000hrs, a report was received from a resident of Tofa Town, Tofa LGA, Kano State that his daughter, Zuwaira, ‘f’, 13 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of N1million was demanded and later settled at N400,000.

“While negotiating for the ransom, the body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building, slaughtered and buried in a shallow grave.

“On receipt of the ugly report, scene visited, the body was exhumed, examined and confirmed dead by a medical doctor and released to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

"Abdulrashid also confessed that he had earlier kidnapped the three-year-old brother of the victim and demanded a N2million ransom.

"The suspect released the child collecting a N100,000 ransom."