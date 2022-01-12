Survivor Of Delta Church Building Collapse Recounts Disaster

The survivor, Chidinma Ugochukwu, her children survived the accident in what she described as magical circumstance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2022

One of the survivors of the church building in Okpanam, Delta State, which collapsed on Tuesday, has narrated how the incident happened.

The survivor, Chidinma Ugochukwu, her children survived the accident in what she described as magical circumstance.

She explained that during the disaster, worshippers at Tuesday’s evening service were about to receive the Holy Communion when the building, which was undergoing reconstruction, suddenly caved in.

She recalled, '‘After the preaching by the man of God and it was time for Holy Communion, the man of God, Pastor David, now told us that it was not for everybody but for the people with critical condition, those with sicknesses like diabetes, HIV, cancer.

"We were there listening, then all of a sudden we discovered that there was a great noise not allowing anybody to escape. It was like magic, what we saw was that everybody was just going down.

"I was backing my small baby, the elder one was in the children’s department.

"After the incident, so many people came to rescue us. I was there trying to bring this child out of my back. One man said I should give him the baby, which I did and I started looking for the elder brother and I later saw him alive.

"So many people were affected, we just blessed God. Our bags, phones, even our foot wears went down just like that but we are alive.

"So many people survived it and I thank God for the Government of Delta State because immediately it happened, all of them came, fire service, ambulance, everywhere was filled as they tried to rescue victims.

"They were sending people to Federal Medical Centre; we just thank God.

"I didn’t witness anybody die but I saw one lady lifeless, but can’t confirm if she was really dead because I am not a doctor."

She said the worshippers were up to 150 in the church when the building collapsed.

The death toll has reportedly risen to four as of the time of filing this report.

The police had earlier on Wednesday morning confirmed that three people had died out of the 18 victims rescued from the debris.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity 8372 Nigerians Lost Lives To Insecurity In 2021 --Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kano Lawmaker’s Mother
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Thirty Vigilantes Feared Killed By Bandits In Taraba State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Cabal Already Rejected Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kperogi Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of 300-level Student Of Unijos, Jenifer Anthony
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Extend Recruitment Exercise, Beg Nigerians To Apply
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Kidnaps, Kills 13-year-old Girl In Kano, Buries Victim In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Why We Arrested Instagram Skit Maker --NDLEA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity 8372 Nigerians Lost Lives To Insecurity In 2021 --Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kano Lawmaker’s Mother
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Thirty Vigilantes Feared Killed By Bandits In Taraba State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Cabal Already Rejected Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kperogi Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of 300-level Student Of Unijos, Jenifer Anthony
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria's Former Finance Minister, Okongwu, Dies At 87
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two Borno Local Government Areas Under Boko Haram Control —Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Extend Recruitment Exercise, Beg Nigerians To Apply
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Asks United Nations, United States, United Kingdom To Send Representatives To Witness Treason, Terrorism Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Terrorists Now Celebrating Marriages, Collecting Taxes Without Confrontation — Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad