Why We Arrested Instagram Skit Maker --NDLEA

Martins, a Nigerian skit maker better known as De General, was arrested by NDLEA operatives at his house in Lagos on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2022

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it arrested a comedian, Sunday Martins, because drugs were found at his house. 

A video, which went viral on Wednesday, showed officials assaulting a comedian in a viral video.

In the clip, the victim appeared to be challenging the NDLEA officials for invading his house while also filming the incident.

But one of the officials had asked him to stop the video, claiming the comedian had no right to film them.

The man, however, insisted on filming the incident, a development which made the NDLEA officials to attack the man.

Spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the comedian was arrested for drug-related issues.

“He (Martins) was arrested because drugs were found in his house. A detailed statement will be issued shortly.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

