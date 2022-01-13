Amotekun Personnel Seize Cows Over Violation Of Open Grazing Law In Ondo

The Ondo State chapter of Amotekun Corps on Wednesday arrested many cows within Akure metropolis for flouting the state’s anti-grazing law.

SaharaReporters gathered that the arrest caused heavy vehicular traffic along Arakale/NEPA Road in the state capital as Amotekun operatives conveyed the seized cows to their headquarters in Alagbaka.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had in August 2021 signed the anti-open grazing bill after it was passed by the state’s House of Assembly.

Akeredolu said the move was in line with the resolution of Southern governors that all states in the region should make a law prohibiting open grazing before September 1, 2021.

He said the law was a welcome development that would prevent “needless instances of skirmishes” on the people of the state.

The decision of the governors stirred mixed reactions as some Nigerians commended them for the initiative.