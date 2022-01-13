Apologise to Sowore, Restore His Citizenship, Okai Tells President Buhari

An activist and politician, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has called on the Nigerian Government to apologise to former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for deactivating his National Identity Card, Permanent Voter Card, driver license and other important documents.

Austin described the move as a desperate attempt to silence strong and opposing voices by the President Muhammadu Buhari adminstration.

According to the activist, Sowore, just like every other Nigerian, deserved to be treated with dignity and respect, adding that the latest development was an attempt to undermine and ridicule the country's democratic system.

As a result of the development, Sowore will not be able to carry out any transaction using the deactivated documents. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Regime Deactivates Sowore’s National ID Card, Permanent Voter Card, International Passport, Gives No Reason For Action

In a statement on Thursday, Austin said, "Buhari who took over from President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 is the greatest beneficiary of a sane democratic system. He must do everything possible to provide such level play ground for citizens who aspire to become what they want in our shores.

"As far as I know, Omoyele Sowore has never taken up arms against the Federal Government, rather he has been a law-abiding citizen, who has immensely contributed his quota to nation building.

"Deregistering such person is undemocratic and must be retraced with immediate alacrity.

"The Federal Government under the leadership of Muhammad Buhari must consider the restoration of Sowore's National Identity Card and Voter ID, if we are to consider him a true democrat."

The Nigerian Government is yet to give any reason for deactivating Sowore's national documents.