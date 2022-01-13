Apologise to Sowore, Restore His Citizenship, Okai Tells President Buhari

Austin described the move as a desperate attempt to silence strong and opposing voices by the President Muhammadu Buhari adminstration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

An activist and politician, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has called on the Nigerian Government to apologise to former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for deactivating his National Identity Card, Permanent Voter Card, driver license and other important documents.

Austin described the move as a desperate attempt to silence strong and opposing voices by the President Muhammadu Buhari adminstration.

According to the activist, Sowore, just like every other Nigerian, deserved to be treated with dignity and respect, adding that the latest development was an attempt to undermine and ridicule the country's democratic system.

As a result of the development, Sowore will not be able to carry out any transaction using the deactivated documents. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Regime Deactivates Sowore’s National ID Card, Permanent Voter Card, International Passport, Gives No Reason For Action 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

In a statement on Thursday, Austin said, "Buhari who took over from President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 is the greatest beneficiary of a sane democratic system. He must do everything possible to provide such level play ground for citizens who aspire to become what they want in our shores.

"As far as I know, Omoyele Sowore has never taken up arms against the Federal Government, rather he has been a law-abiding citizen, who has immensely contributed his quota to nation building.

"Deregistering such person is undemocratic and must be retraced with immediate alacrity.

"The Federal Government under the leadership of Muhammad Buhari must consider the restoration of Sowore's National Identity Card and Voter ID, if we are to consider him a true democrat."

The Nigerian Government is yet to give any reason for deactivating Sowore's national documents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Delta State Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kidnap Of Colleague By Gunmen Who Disguised As Patients
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights SIM Card Case: Nigerian Businessman Illegally Detained Requests N10m Compensation As DSS Appeals Ruling
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech Activists Ask Lawmakers To Kill Social Media, Hate Speech Bills During Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME RULAAC Petitions IGP Over Disappearance Of Truck Driver, Tariuwa Kingsley, Arrested By SARS In PortHarcourt
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Reacts To Lifting Of Twitter Ban, Says Nigerians Sometimes Misuse Platform
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Bola Tinubu Doesn’t Own All Progressives Congress, Nigerians Do – Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Ernest Shonekan: Statesman Or Traitor? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Ondo Varsity Announces Resumption, Asks Students To Pay N20,000 ‘Reparation Fee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment I've Stopped Habit Of Impregnating Women – Nigerian Singer, TuFace
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Won’t Because Of Anyone’s 2023 Ambition Destroy Our Future; Give Us Restructuring – Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Oyo Community School Where Pupils Study In One Class
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Visits Family Of Late Shonekan In Abeokuta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity How Pastor In Apostle Suleman’s Church Ordered Members To Brutalise Me, Husband – Nigerian Woman In Austria Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Be Intimidated By ‘Loads Of Cash’ Aspirants — Dele Momodu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad