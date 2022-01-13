Businessman Arrested By Police Admits Eating Human Organs, Selling Body Parts In Zamfara

Aminu Baba, a prominent businessman dealing in cars and other vehicles at Aminchi Motors Gusau, Zamfara State, has revealed how he ate and sold human parts to some unknown persons.

Baba, was arrested last week over the killing and dismemberment of a 9-year-old boy in Gusau, told journalists that he had three wives and 19 children.

The suspect was paraded by the state police commissioner, Mr Ayuba N Elkanah, on Thursday, where he said he employed two teenagers to scout for young boys to kill for him and they had done that twice, getting N1million in return.

“I paid them N500,000 for each of the killing of the two young boys. We removed some parts and I used to eat these human organs and sell some to those who need them,” he said.

However, Aminu refused to disclose where he raised money he paid the killers and his collaborators in the state.

The other suspect, Abdulshakur Mohammad, confessed that, it was the third time he was contracted by Baba to source for human parts, the police commissioner said.

According to the suspect, he got N500,000, after the first and second operations before he was arrested.

He confessed conniving with Baba and Ahmad Tukur to deceive the victim, who was taken to an uncompleted building.

"After killing him, they removed his intestine, Esophagus, Private part and two Eyes, which they took to Baba who in return gave them N500,000 as agreed,” he said.

The remains of a nine year old boy identified Ahmad Yakubu Aliyu were found in an uncompleted building in Barakallahu area of Gusau metropolis two weeks ago.

According to the report, Ahmad went missing shortly after he came back from Islamiyya School in Gadar Baga area of the city.

The decomposing body of the little boy was spotted by the owner of the building when he came to continue his construction work.

The site was immediately closed and reported the matter to the police who later confirmed that Ahmad was killed and dumped.