Gunmen Abduct Three Persons In Plateau Community

Police officers have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

Some gunmen on Wednesday invaded Ban Village in Plateau State, abducting three persons in the process.

This was confirmed by Ubah Ogaba, Plateau police spokesperson in a chat with TheCable on Thursday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Ogaba, police officers have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

He also said the police were on the trail other suspects with a view to rescuing the victims.

“The Plateau State Police Command is aware of the kidnap incident in Ban Village behind Plateau State Polytechnic Heipang on the 12/01/2022 at about 20:05hrs where three persons were abducted.

“Immediately the report was received, a team of policemen of the command and OPSH raced to the scene where one suspect was arrested.

“Meantime, efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest other perpetrators of the act,” he said.

