I Won't Be Intimidated By ‘Loads Of Cash’ Aspirants — Dele Momodu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency

Momodu was a former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

Nigerian journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

He made his intentions known on Thursday during a meeting with Ayorchia Ayu, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, at the party's headquarters in Abuja.

Momodu was a former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election.

He said Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection as he stressed that “won’t be intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently.”

He noted, “After due consultations with my family, friends and some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of our great party, PDP, if selected as the party’s candidate.

“I hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.

“I, therefore, offer myself to the PDP as the best aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed party and our well-endowed country around.

“In this regard, and with a deep sense of humility and profound respect, I urge the party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.

“It is for this reason, that I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.

“I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge those politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.

“I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead.

“I wish to place on record my firm promise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Bola Tinubu Doesn’t Own All Progressives Congress, Nigerians Do – Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Won’t Because Of Anyone’s 2023 Ambition Destroy Our Future; Give Us Restructuring – Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Visits Family Of Late Shonekan In Abeokuta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Won’t Survive One Week Under Dictatorship Style Of Governor Umahi If Elected President –Ebonyi Indigenes
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Reacts To Lifting Of Twitter Ban, Says Nigerians Sometimes Misuse Platform
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Apologise to Sowore, Restore His Citizenship, Okai Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Bola Tinubu Doesn’t Own All Progressives Congress, Nigerians Do – Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Ernest Shonekan: Statesman Or Traitor? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Ondo Varsity Announces Resumption, Asks Students To Pay N20,000 ‘Reparation Fee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment I've Stopped Habit Of Impregnating Women – Nigerian Singer, TuFace
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Won’t Because Of Anyone’s 2023 Ambition Destroy Our Future; Give Us Restructuring – Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Oyo Community School Where Pupils Study In One Class
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Visits Family Of Late Shonekan In Abeokuta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity How Pastor In Apostle Suleman’s Church Ordered Members To Brutalise Me, Husband – Nigerian Woman In Austria Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad