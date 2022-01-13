Many Travellers Feared Dead In Bauchi-Jos Road Crash

One of the vehicles involved was said to have gone up into flames and was still burning as of the time of filing this report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

An unconfirmed number of people have been reportedly killed in a fatal accident along Bauchi-Jos Road.

At least four corpses were seen lying on the ground in the crash that involved a Hummer Bus and a Sharon Bus on Thursday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

One of the vehicles involved was said to have gone up into flames and was still burning as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, said that the casualty figure was still unknown.

“Yes, there was an accident this afternoon around Buzaye town along Bauchi-Jos Road. As I speak with you, rescue operation by our men is ongoing at the scene of the accident.

“So, I cannot tell you the exact number of people killed. After the rescue operation, I’ll make details available to you,” Abdullahi added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident 12 Dead, 25 Injured Along Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident EXCLUSIVE: Dangote Company Writes AAUA, Fails To Mention Compensation For Students Killed By Truck Driver
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Army Headquarters
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Accident Explosion Rocks Ex-Ogun Governor, Gbenga Daniel's Hotel In Abeokuta, Kills Two
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Accident Mob Sets Dangote Truck Ablaze For Killing Motorcyclist, Passenger In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Accident Panic As Fire Guts Warehouse In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Reacts To Lifting Of Twitter Ban, Says Nigerians Sometimes Misuse Platform
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Visits Family Of Late Shonekan In Abeokuta
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Christianity How Pastor In Apostle Suleman’s Church Ordered Members To Brutalise Me, Husband – Nigerian Woman In Austria Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics I Won't Be Intimidated By ‘Loads Of Cash’ Aspirants — Dele Momodu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Policemen Arrest Protesting Factory Workers In Oyo, Collect N5000 Each For Bail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Three Abducted Females In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Won’t Survive One Week Under Dictatorship Style Of Governor Umahi If Elected President –Ebonyi Indigenes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’ll Sell Nigeria To Himself Like He Sold Lagos State –Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Pioneer UBEC Executive Secretary, Gidado Tahir, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Abuja Court Orders Forfeiture Of N110million Found In Primary School Teacher’s Account
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Three Persons In Plateau Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Celebrities Accuse Nigerian Government Of Lifting Twitter Ban To Gather Support Ahead 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad