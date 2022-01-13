Many Travellers Feared Dead In Bauchi-Jos Road Crash

An unconfirmed number of people have been reportedly killed in a fatal accident along Bauchi-Jos Road.

At least four corpses were seen lying on the ground in the crash that involved a Hummer Bus and a Sharon Bus on Thursday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

One of the vehicles involved was said to have gone up into flames and was still burning as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, said that the casualty figure was still unknown.

“Yes, there was an accident this afternoon around Buzaye town along Bauchi-Jos Road. As I speak with you, rescue operation by our men is ongoing at the scene of the accident.

“So, I cannot tell you the exact number of people killed. After the rescue operation, I’ll make details available to you,” Abdullahi added.