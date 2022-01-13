Nigeria Under Buhari Not Generating Enough Funds – Senate President, Lawan Laments Rising Loans

There have been growing concerns on the loans taken by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as analysis puts the country’s domestic debt stock at N18trillion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the National Assembly is concerned about the mounting debts of the country resulting from persistent borrowings.
There have been growing concerns on the loans taken by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as analysis puts the country’s domestic debt stock at N18trillion.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan
Also, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, said Nigeria’s public debt is N38.01trillion or $92.63billion as of Q3 2021.
Nigerians have blamed Lawan-led National Assembly for Nigeria's debt because the federal lawmakers have not declined any request for approval of loans by Buhari.
Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Lawan, however, said the country needs to generate more revenue to reduce its borrowing.
“Nobody likes taking loans or debt whether as an individual or a country,” the senate president said.
“But what do you do when you are not generating enough? We are concerned about our level of borrowing, and the best way to reduce it is to get funds from independent sources.
“We expect that when we generate more, we borrow less.”
Lawan also boasted that the National Assembly under his leadership had stabilised Nigeria’s economy and polity.
“This National Assembly I dare say has stabilised the Nigerian economy. Anybody that wants to challenge this statement can do so,” he said.
“I also dare say; the ninth national assembly stabilised the polity. Imagine every day we were fighting either ourselves or the executive, we know there is a price to pay.
“Mark me, some of the people saying these people (calling the national assembly names) are ignorant or mischievous because they don’t want us to succeed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tinubu’ll Sell Nigeria To Himself Like He Sold Lagos State –Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari's Aides Gradually Return To Twitter As Government Lifts Ban
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Resources Don’t Belong To Nigeria, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Lambast Garba Shehu Over First Post After Buhari’s Regime Lifted Twitter Ban
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Regime Deactivates Sowore’s National ID Card, Permanent Voter Card, International Passport, Gives No Reason For Action
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Considering Tinubu's Past, His 2023 Presidential Ambition Is Insult To Nigerians — Bode George
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Amotekun Personnel Seize Cows Over Violation Of Open Grazing Law In Ondo
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics Tinubu’ll Sell Nigeria To Himself Like He Sold Lagos State –Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari's Aides Gradually Return To Twitter As Government Lifts Ban
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Tukur Buratai Institute Of War In Borno Deserted After Boko Haram Terrorists Razed Buildings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News President Buhari Arrives Ogun To Inaugurate Projects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Sly: Why We Can’t Walk Away from This Crime Scene By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Resources Don’t Belong To Nigeria, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police File Terrorism Charges Against Oyo Monarch, Ten Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Lambast Garba Shehu Over First Post After Buhari’s Regime Lifted Twitter Ban
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Activist, Prince Adenigbagbe, Missing As Gunmen Suspected To Be DSS Operatives Invade Lagos Residence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Plateau Community Releases Names Of 18 Residents Killed By Terrorists, Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Unity School Teachers Cry Out Over Unpaid Two-year Salary Arrears
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad