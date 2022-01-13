Nigerians Lambast Garba Shehu Over First Post After Buhari’s Regime Lifted Twitter Ban

Some Nigerians on Twitter have criticised the first tweet by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, a few hours after the Nigerian Government lifted a ban on Twitter in the country.

Shehu had tweeted that Nigeria gained “immeasurably” from the shutdown of Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, irking Nigerians in the process.

He posted, “Welcome back – Let me join fellow countrymen and women in welcoming the resolution of the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Twitter Inc., leading to the laying of a “foundation for a mutually beneficial future with endless possibilities.

“I join the leaders of government in appreciating all Nigerians, especially the vibrant Nigerian youth who have borne with the long wait to resolve this impasse, and as the government statement clearly says, the gains made from this shared national sacrifice are immeasurable.

“We hope that this is appreciated by all. The nation comes first. Once again, welcome back!”

Reacting, some Nigerians on the micro blogging platform asked Shehu to state the gains of the Twitter ban.

One of them, Onu’kwube @RayNkah, said, “Welcome back? No. We didn’t go anywhere. We’ve always been here. Speak for yourself.”

Sir Ted @Deus_Ugwoke while reacting said, “Which impasse are you talking about? The unfortunate ban was unnecessary in the first place, we know it’s a race against time for the APC government knowing the election campaign will be around as Twitter plays a major role for the campaign.”

Proudly Nigerian @max20ebi said, “By taking away the rights of Nigerians to freely express themselves and critique the activities of the government of the day. “You can not silence the people who are determined to make a change. May God visit you and treat you the way you and your principal are treating Nigerians.”

@OdeyemiOladapo1 said, “So you think we do not know that you guys lifted Twitter Ban because of 2023 general elections?

“Twitter will never stoop so low to you guys that have zero impact outside the shores of this nation to tell them what to do.”

Chuks Uzoelue @uzoeluesamuel in his own reaction said, “We never stopped using Twitter. We should be welcoming you back.”

Slaming Shehu also, Kaforhenry @kaforhenri said, “Tell all your bosses at the top that we aren’t voting APC. We enjoyed Twitter while the ban was on.”