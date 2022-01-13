Northern Leaders, Groups To Meet In Kaduna Over Rising Killings, Attacks

Northern leaders in political and religious circles have resolved to convene a meeting in Kaduna State over the worsening level of insecurity on the region.

The meeting which is slated to hold on Saturday at Arewa House in Kaduna is called the Meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought and it is expected to bring together the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other northern groups.

File photo used to illustrate story.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary, Organising Committee of the meeting, Abdullahi Usman Toro.

Toro disclosed that the date of the meeting coincided with the day the former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and the former Premier of Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, were killed by the military.

“A number of Northern Groups and individuals, including Northern Elders Forum, have planned to hold a Meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Arewa House, Kaduna.

“The Meeting will be a rare platform without partisan or religious tilt, which will examine the state of the North and its relationship with the rest of Nigeria.

“It is planned to encourage the development of ideas and recommendations that will improve the region’s state of security, economy and political fortunes.

“January 15th is significant in Nigerian history because it was the date the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and many other Northerners and other Nigerians were murdered by military elements in 1966. Arewa House accommodates the official residence of the late Sardauna of Sokoto,” the statement said.