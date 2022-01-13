President Buhari Arrives Ogun To Inaugurate Projects

This will be the first time that President Buhari had visited Ogun State in nearly three years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived at Ogun State to inaugurate some projects by the state government.

 

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has diverted traffic from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange from 7:00am till 4:00pm on Thursday following the visit of the President to Ogun State.

 

According to the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, alternative routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the Federal Road Safety Corps in collaboration with the Ogun State Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow.

 

Motorists from Lagos inbound Abeokuta have been advised to use the Lagos-Sango/Abeokuta Road and the Mowe-Ofada-Papalanto-Abeokuta or alternately utilise the Ijebu-Ode, Omu–Ketu, Epe Road to access their destinations.

 

The commissioner further appealed for the cooperation of road users to minimise inconveniences, reduce travel time and foster safety.

