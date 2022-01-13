President Buhari's Aides Gradually Return To Twitter As Government Lifts Ban

SaharaReporters observed that Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, and Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media, have all returned to Twitter.

Some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari are gradually returning to Twitter after the administration lifted a ban on microblogging platform in the country.

 

However, the duo has since come under fire after making their first tweet in more than 200 days.  

Some Nigerians attacked the presidential aides, alleging that the ban was lifted to allow the All Progressives Congress campaign on the platform ahead of the 2023 general elections. 

 

Others asked for evidence of Twitter's adherence to the demands of the Nigerian Government including the location of the local office in the country.

 

SaharaReporters had reported that Twitter operations, which was suspended over 200 days ago, by the Nigerian Government was restored in the early hours of Thursday.

Announcing its official return via its Twitter Public Policy account, the social media giant assured the Nigerian Government that it was committed to driving civic participation.

 

It tweeted, “We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria and around the world is to serve the public conversation.

 

“We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.

 

“We’re committed to integrating diverse perspectives that make our service better for everyone.”

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Government lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country following approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Buhari's government banned the use of Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021, which attracted condemnations from inside and outside the country.

