We Won’t Because Of Anyone’s 2023 Ambition Destroy Our Future; Give Us Restructuring – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has again insisted that unless Nigeria is restructured, it is on the verge of collapse.

The Yoruba leader said Nigeria was living on oxygen but could only be saved when the government restructures into regions.

Gani Adams

Adams who spoke during the celebration of the 4th anniversary of his installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo said having the country restructured would also douse the growing agitation and tension across Nigeria.

He further suggested that 25 per cent of the country’s resources can be allocated to the Federal Government while the remaining 75 per cent should be accordingly distributed to the regions.

Adams said, “If we don’t want Nigeria to break we must restructure it into regions. This is what everybody has been clamouring for so that everyone will have a sense of belonging.

“Niger Delta people that are fighting for resource control are also part of the call for restructuring. I will be the last person to be against this agitation because it is their right. Before the existence of Nigeria, the people of the Niger Delta had been existing; likewise the Yoruba nation.

“We in the South West benefitted immensely during the regional government headed by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. We could remember the level of development and healthy competition across Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting on the forthcoming general elections, Adams said Nigerian politicians were all the same.

He said, “We can’t because of the interest of one person or a few individuals, continue to destroy our future. The office of the Aare ona kakanfo is mostly driven by the vision to transform the traditional institution and change the ugly narratives.

“What is most important for us is to be committed to the ideals of the institution. We must focus our strengths on the vision of the office of the Aare ona kakanfo of Yoruba land.

“We will continue to forge ahead, using our God-given talents and ability to bring about the desired change and transform the Yoruba traditional institution desire. I will use my influence and network to build the Aareonakakanfo Institute of Culture and Tradition.”