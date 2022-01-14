2023: Ohanaeze Vows To Give Nigeria Competent Presidential Candidates From South-East

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, has reiterated that it is the turn of the South-East region to produce the President, and it is ready to present competent candidates for the presidential election in 2023.

Several presidential aspirants have emerged from the zone, including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim; Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingley Moghalu, among others.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze leader, Prof George Obiozor, speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, noted that it was only fair for power to rotate from North to South, and the South-East getting it for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

He said, “Definitely, the idea of the President of Nigeria from Igboland is an idea whose time has come. It is politically and morally justifiable. As a matter of fact, it is important that at this time in the history of Nigeria, we will take reasonable decisions in order to heal the nation; give every part of the country a sense of belonging, stop the bickering and reunite the country, and reinvigorate the spirit of nationalism.

“To be candid, we in Igboland are also ready to give you candidates and presidential aspirants that are competent, nationalistic, with the capacity to perform, with evidence of what they have done and what they can do for the rest of the country.

“Indeed, we are ready and all we are asking the nation is to obey the law of rotation in our history, which has been North and South and which created the balance – a political balance that has held our country together.”

Responding to another question on why the South-East should produce the next president, Obiozor said the data on presidents and creation of states and local government areas as well as National Assembly had shown that the zone deserved more.

“In order words, if you look at the Nigerian political calculations, it is designed in such a way that we are last in everything and we are also going to be last in all the zones in taking the presidency,” he said.

The retired ambassador also noted that people of the South-East were unanimous on the call for power to go to the zone after the tenure of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The whole idea of accusing Igbos of not being united is a gimmick and, in fact, a frivolous criticism because people who are very universal and individualistic cannot be controlled like cattle. Igbo have their strategy. When they find what they want, they unite,” Obiozor stated.

The Ohanaeze leader also called for amnesty for members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra and its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who were being tried by the Federal Government.