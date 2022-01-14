Abducted Ex-Imo Speaker Regains Freedom

A former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji, has regained his freedom from kidnappers.

Duruji was reportedly abducted on Saturday in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had demanded N15million as ransom for his release.

But there was no confirmation if money exchanged hands.

Gunmen had also kidnapped a businessman popularly known as Ezzybee in Owerri, and the wife of Frank Onwumere, a former chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area.