Fake EFCC Officials Arrested In Delta

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested while interrogating customers at a popular hotel in the metropolis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly impersonating officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ughelli, Delta State.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested while interrogating customers at a popular hotel in the metropolis.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered the suspects, who were arrested at Tozac Hotel in Ughelli, have been terrorising youths in the area by framing them as Internet fraudsters to extort huge amounts from them including land documents and cars.

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, “The suspects drove into the hotel and went straight into the reception. After a while, they came out and started interrogating customers, demanding the particulars of their vehicles and what they do for a living.

“One of the customers who refused to disclose his identity drew the attention of some police officers who were around the hotel premises. When the policemen interrogated them, one of them claimed to be an official of EFCC.

“The policemen demanded his identity card and he said it was not with it. The other suspect said he was a transport operator and that he was hired by the other suspect. At that point, they were both arrested by the policemen and taken away.”

Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest.

He said, “Some suspects were arrested based on information that they were parading themselves as fake EFCC personnel. 

"They denied the allegation; the investigation is on.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights SERAP Vows To Sue Nigerian Government Over Deactivation Of Sowore's Means Of Identification
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Group Blasts Buhari’s Government For Deactivating Sowore’s National ID Card, PVC, International Passport
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Police Police Officers ‘Mistakenly’ Record Themselves With Motorist’s Phone After Extorting N150,000 From Him
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Military Armed Forces Day: Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Abuja Roads, Federal Secretariat
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training School, Abducts Many Instructors
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Military Democracy Has Come To Stay In Nigeria, Military Won’t Interfere – Defence Chief, Irabor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights SERAP Vows To Sue Nigerian Government Over Deactivation Of Sowore's Means Of Identification
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
News Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Colleague In Kogi
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Group Blasts Buhari’s Government For Deactivating Sowore’s National ID Card, PVC, International Passport
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
News We Lost 30 Members To Attacks By Bandits, Terrorists – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Police Police Officers ‘Mistakenly’ Record Themselves With Motorist’s Phone After Extorting N150,000 From Him
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Military Armed Forces Day: Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Abuja Roads, Federal Secretariat
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training School, Abducts Many Instructors
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Military Democracy Has Come To Stay In Nigeria, Military Won’t Interfere – Defence Chief, Irabor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Cow-eating Ban: IPOB's Directive Blowing Trumpet Of War --Coalition of Northern Groups
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CyberCrime Police Arrest, Accuse Six Nigerian Traders Of Online Fraud In Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education National Association Of Nigerian Students Kicks Against Ondo Varsity ‘Obnoxious Reparation Fee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Nigeria Baptist Convention Paid Bandits N250million To Secure Release Of Abducted Bethel School Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad