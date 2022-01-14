Fake EFCC Officials Arrested In Delta

Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly impersonating officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ughelli, Delta State.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested while interrogating customers at a popular hotel in the metropolis.

SaharaReporters gathered the suspects, who were arrested at Tozac Hotel in Ughelli, have been terrorising youths in the area by framing them as Internet fraudsters to extort huge amounts from them including land documents and cars.

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, “The suspects drove into the hotel and went straight into the reception. After a while, they came out and started interrogating customers, demanding the particulars of their vehicles and what they do for a living.

“One of the customers who refused to disclose his identity drew the attention of some police officers who were around the hotel premises. When the policemen interrogated them, one of them claimed to be an official of EFCC.

“The policemen demanded his identity card and he said it was not with it. The other suspect said he was a transport operator and that he was hired by the other suspect. At that point, they were both arrested by the policemen and taken away.”

Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest.

He said, “Some suspects were arrested based on information that they were parading themselves as fake EFCC personnel.

"They denied the allegation; the investigation is on.”