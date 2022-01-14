Nasarawa Council Boss Slumps, Dies Three Months After Assuming Office

Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Leweh, has died.

Laweh reportedly slummed and died in a private hospital in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Thursday.

A family member and lawmaker in the state's House of Assembly, Samuel Tsebe, said the deceased had a meeting with his council members on Monday before the incident happened.

SaharaReporters learnt that Leweh had just spent three months in office as head of the council.

Tsebe, who confirmed the death, said Leweh died after a brief illness.