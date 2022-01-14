Nasarawa Council Boss Slumps, Dies Three Months After Assuming Office

Laweh reportedly slummed and died in a private hospital in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Thursday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 14, 2022

Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Leweh, has died.

A family member and lawmaker in the state's House of Assembly, Samuel Tsebe, said the deceased had a meeting with his council members on Monday before the incident happened.

SaharaReporters learnt that Leweh had just spent three months in office as head of the council.

Tsebe, who confirmed the death, said Leweh died after a brief illness.

saharareporters, new york

