Police Arrest 20 Suspected Cult Members, One Murder Suspect In Delta

The police in Delta have arrested 20 suspected cult members and one murder suspect at Ogarafe in Ethiope West Local Government Area and Otu-jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected cult members, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Friday confirmed the development.

He said, "On 12/1/2022 at about 0248hours, police operatives attached to the command raiders unit, raided a black spot at Ogarafe, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area during which 20 suspected cultists were arrested and a fabricated wooden gun, 648 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, one used female pant, various charms, one knife, sixteen bottles of codeine, ten packs of razlers, one grinder used in grinding weeds and the sum of N69,000 were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

"On 12/1/2022 at about 2100hours, the Divisional Police Officer Otu-Jeremi Division received a distress call that a man was stabbed to death at Otu-jeremi community in Ughelli South Local Government Area. The DPO mobilised and led police patrol teams to the scene. At the scene, the lifeless body of the man was seen in a pool of his own blood and the house deserted.

"Investigations revealed that there was an altercation between the deceased named, Twere Shipiode 'm' aged 29yrs and one Paul Ogilo 'm' aged 26years. Upon an intelligence led investigation, the suspect was trailed to an uncompleted building in Otu-Jeremi where he was seen with a kitchen knife suspected to have been used in committing the crime and he was immediately arrested.

"Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted committing the dastardly act. He further stated that a fight ensued between him and the deceased after the deceased found him in his house and that the deceased accused him of attempting to defile his daughter. He stated that during the fight, he used the kitchen knife to stab the suspect on the neck. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing."

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, has mandated all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders to sustain the tempo and ensure that continuous raids of black spots are carried out within their areas of responsibilities.