SERAP Vows To Sue Nigerian Government Over Deactivation Of Sowore's Means Of Identification

Sowore on Wednesday revealed the deactivation of his passport, voter card, national identity card, and driver’s licence and other means of identification by the Federal Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

A civic group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, has vowed to sue the Nigerian Government over the deactivation of the means of identification of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore on Wednesday revealed the deactivation of his passport, voter card, national identity card, and driver’s licence and other means of identification by the Federal Government.

Omoyele Sowore BBC

As a result of this, Sowore will not be able to use any of the national documents to carry out any transaction within and outside the country as the cards cannot be read biometrically.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime is yet to give any explanation for the move.

Reacting, SERAP in a post on its Twitter handle on Friday said it will sue the Buhari administration, stating that the act of deactivating Sowore's means of identification was not only illegal but also unconstitutional and antithetical to the rule of law.

The group said, “We’re suing the Buhari administration over reports that journalist Omoyele Sowore’s passport, voter card, national identity card, and driver’s licence have been blatantly deactivated. This is illegal and unconstitutional, and antithetical to the rule of law.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Iniubong Umoren's Murder: Court Adjourns To January 31 As Defence Counsel Withdraws
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Legal Sowore Gives Nigerian Government Seven Days To Reverse Deactivation Of Means Of Identification, Vows To Drag Agencies, DSS, NIMC, NIA, Others To Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Judiciary Must Be Fair In Judgment On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Case – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore Secures Release Of Nigerian Man Illegally Detained By Police In Abuja On Orders Of Oil Mogul, Arthur Eze
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Blasts Buhari’s Government For Deactivating Sowore’s National ID Card, PVC, International Passport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protest Rocks Lagos University Over Killing Of Student Leader, Nurudeen Amid Tussle With School Authorities
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police Arrest Ex-Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew For Supplying Weapons, Military Kits To Bandits
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Angry Youths Attack Palace Of Plateau Paramount Ruler Over Killings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Iniubong Umoren's Murder: Court Adjourns To January 31 As Defence Counsel Withdraws
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Nigerian University Campus, Abduct Four Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC To Conduct Bye Elections On February 22
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident 12 Travellers Die In Auto Crash In Adamawa State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Any Political Party With Northern Candidate Should Forget Our Support – Middle Belt, Southern Leaders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Sowore Gives Nigerian Government Seven Days To Reverse Deactivation Of Means Of Identification, Vows To Drag Agencies, DSS, NIMC, NIA, Others To Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Abuja Policemen Chase Away Grieving Parents Who Went To Report Stolen Baby At Station
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Osun Governor, Aregebsola Tackles Governor Oyetola, Declares Support For Faction Within APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ogun Assembly Speaker, Members Drag Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Court To Prevent Probe Of Financial Fraud, Forgery
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Microsoft Begins Fresh Probe Of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Founder, Bill Gates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad