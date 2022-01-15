Gunmen Invade Imo Police Station, Kill Inspector In Midnight Attack

A police inspector in Imo State has lost his life following an attack by gunmen on the Mgbidi Divisional Police Headquarters in the state.

Another police officer sustained injuries in the attack which reportedly occurred on Friday night.

The incident has caused panic in the area as the hoodlums who came in a vehicle and police operatives engaged in a gun duel.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that on arrival, the invaders opened fire but they were immediately repelled by the policemen on duty.

The state police spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack saying the attackers were repelled by the cops on duty.

He also stated that one inspector was killed while another sustained minor injury during the attack.

Abattam said, “On 14th January, 2022 at about 20:45 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white Hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And they were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.

“However, in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.”