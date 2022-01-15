Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub

A man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been stabbed to death in Lagos following a fight, which broke out at a nightclub located in the Iju area of the state.

According to The Cable, the incident happened at Lounge 95 in the early hours of Saturday.

A resident of the area claimed the victim had a disagreement with the bouncer and this led to a fight.

The eyewitness added that friends of the deceased stormed the area before the police arrived at the scene of the incident.

“The guy was stabbed at the club after a disagreement with one of the bouncers at the club.

“After his death, his friends or some people that knew him came to the police, before the police came to the place,” he said.

Olamide Ogunlewe, one of the police officers on the ground, said investigation was ongoing on the case.

