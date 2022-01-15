Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub

The incident happened at Lounge 95 in the early hours of Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

A man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been stabbed to death in Lagos following a fight, which broke out at a nightclub located in the Iju area of the state.

According to The Cable, the incident happened at Lounge 95 in the early hours of Saturday.

Treynae Campbell, 19, spent £19.99 on the 15-inch knife, similar to this, before handing it to the killer

A resident of the area claimed the victim had a disagreement with the bouncer and this led to a fight.

The eyewitness added that friends of the deceased stormed the area before the police arrived at the scene of the incident. 

“The guy was stabbed at the club after a disagreement with one of the bouncers at the club.

“After his death, his friends or some people that knew him came to the police, before the police came to the place,” he said.

Olamide Ogunlewe, one of the police officers on the ground, said investigation was ongoing on the case.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NSCDC Rivers Anti-vandals Unit Suspended After Governor Wike’s Outburst
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew Sold Military Gun Trucks To Bandits, Terrorised Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states – Police Sources
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 9 Suspects Over Rape Of Church Members In Enugu State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME IPOB Declares Support For Igboho Over Attack On His Home, Warns Of Looming Crisis
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Plateau
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tradition Lekan Balogun Declared Next Olubadan By Kingmakers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NSCDC Rivers Anti-vandals Unit Suspended After Governor Wike’s Outburst
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Port Harcourt Resident Drags Nigerian Government To Court Over Black Soot Epidemic, Demands N500million Damages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US West Coast On Alert Over Volcanic Eruption In Tonga
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is A Mistake, Northerners Can't Vote Someone Like Him Again In 2023 --Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Omicron Ban: Nigerian Government Seeks End To Travel Restrictions To Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education How Appalling Public Schools In Kano State Keep Students Away From Learning
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education How Free And Compulsory Education Worsens Learning Outcomes In Kano State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Women Protest Half-naked Over Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Forum Opposes Zoning Of Presidency To South
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tradition Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad