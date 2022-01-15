NSCDC Operatives In Ondo Impound 284,540 Litre Of Petroleum Products, Arrest 124 Suspects

Operatives of the Nigeria Securi­ty and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State have arrested at least 124 oil theft suspects and impounded 284,540 litres of petroleum products.

This was made known by the state Commandant, Hammed Abodunrin, on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the 124 persons were arrested by the corps in 2021.

He also said a total of 1,725 cases were handled by the formation in 2021 alone including malicious destruction of farmland, robbery, illegal mining, rape among others.

He, however, said 20 among the 124 cases were still pending in court.

Disclosing the efforts of the formation in stemming crime through sensitisa­tion, Abodunrin said, “We went to public schools and trained 200 teachers, 2000 students on personal security and protection.

“We also trained 150 staffers of Elizade Univer­sity, Ilara-Mokin.

“We are going to inten­sify enlightenment on pre­vention of crimes. My only challenge is the uncon­sciousness of our people’s security.”

The commandant dis­closed that the formation had trained some female squad to protect schools.

He added, “In the just con­cluded year, a special fe­male squad was tactically trained to respond to school protection in the State and Rapid Response Squad to tackle crimes promptly. With the inauguration of a Cybercrime Forensic ICT Training Centre in the Command, crime can be solved in record time.”