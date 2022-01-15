South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests 17 Bandits Who Stormed Ondo Community

Amotekun officials in the South-West states had on Thursday said the regional outfit was on the alert following renewed attacks by killer herdsmen and terrorists in Ondo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, are currently interrogating no fewer than 17 suspected bandits arrested with over 30 dogs, cutlasses and charms.

Reports revealed that they were arrested after they stormed Okititpupa town, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, and could not explain their mission to residents who were alarmed.

Amotekun officials in the South-West states had on Thursday said the regional outfit was on the alert following renewed attacks by killer herdsmen and terrorists in Ondo State.

The officials in Osun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti states had disclosed that they had received credible intelligence that terrorists and bandits fleeing military operations in the North-West would seek refuge in the forests of the southern states.

They therefore said they had commenced combing forests in the region for the fleeing terrorists.

Although the corps had yet to link those arrested at Okitipupa to a particular crime, residents panicked over their suspicious movement within the town on Thursday and alerted the personnel who arrested them.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, was quoted by Daily Post that the northerners stated that an unnamed person invited them to the state.

He said, “They were people who claimed to have come from the northern part of the country with dogs, charms and cutlasses and the people of Okitipupa area who were not comfortable with them raised the alarm.

“But on interrogation, they claimed they were invited to Okitipupa by somebody and that they are actually working for the person. All attempts to reach the person they claimed to work for have not yielded any result till date.

“However, we want to warn residents to be vigilant when they see what I will call mysterious things. We have over 30 dogs among able bodied men who don’t even know where they are going. They claimed they were dropped in Okitipupa by a vehicle and that the vehicle had left.

“This calls for a very serious concern looking at the very serious security situation in the country. Investigation into who brought them and their real mission is still ongoing. They were attempting to enter the forest behind the military barracks in Okitipupa when they were arrested.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew Sold Military Gun Trucks To Bandits, Terrorised Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states – Police Sources
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade Imo Police Station, Kill Inspector In Midnight Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Hope God Listens To Our Prayers, Buhari Says While Acknowledging Administration's Failure On Insecurity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Many In Zamfara Village, Raze Houses
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew Sold Military Gun Trucks To Bandits, Terrorised Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states – Police Sources
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Identifies Police Boss Who Owns Illegal Refinery In Rivers State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Others Honour Fallen Heroes
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Terrorists, ISWAP Fighters Wreck Havoc In Borno
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Youth Group Demands Removal Of Progressive Governors' Forum Director-General Over Alleged Anti-party Activities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Kogi Youths Ask Council Chairman To Account For Multi-million Naira Monthly Allocation Since 2015
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Junketing President, Buhari To Embark On Two-day Visit To Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News NSCDC Operatives In Ondo Impound 284,540 Litre Of Petroleum Products, Arrest 124 Suspects
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ohanaeze Lists Five Conditions For South-East Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade Imo Police Station, Kill Inspector In Midnight Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Declares Sit-at-home On Tuesday As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police ALERT: Lagos Policemen Now Abducting, Detaining Residents Illegally Without Knowledge Of Families, Judiciary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad