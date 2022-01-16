One Killed In Delta Cult Clash

A cult clash in Essi Layout, Warri South council area of Delta State, has claimed the life of one person.

The victim, according to reports, was found lying on a dirt path with machete cuts on his forehead and arms on Saturday morning.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The clash was said to have occurred on Friday between members of two rival groups.

Some eyewitnesses had claimed that several shots rented the air as the cultists engaged in a show of power.

Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying, “It is confirmed, I think it was a cult clash.”