Police Arrest Woman For Pouring Hot Water On Daughter's Breast In Delta

Policemen from Ekpan under Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a woman, Mrs Nwankwo, for allegedly pouring hot water on the breast of her 20-year-old daughter identified as Merit Nwankwo.

The incident, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, occured on Friday in Warri.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Narrating the incident to our correspondent, human rights activist and Delta State Secretary, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Israel Joe, who reported the incident to the police, disclosed that, "On Friday, January 7, 2022, Mrs Nwankwo poured hot water on the breast of her 20-year-old daughter, Merit, and they were trying to cover up the story and took her to Lily Hospital Warri where she was treated. In one way or the other Merit reached me.

"We took it up. She was discharged from hospital. I called the DPO of Ekpan Police Station, CSP Bulus Rimamchirika Musa, intimating him of the incident and he promised to join us in seeking justice for the young girl. I drew the attention of my senior comrade, Pastor Egedegbe Edewor, and he reported it also to the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Delta State, who detailed the Welfare Officer of Warri to accompany us for the arrest.

"We went with a team of police operatives from tEkpan Division to arrest the suspect."

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.