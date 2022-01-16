Somalia Government Spokesperson Injured In Bomb Blast

Somalia's Government spokesperson and former journalist, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, has been wounded in an explosion which occurred at the capital in a suspected suicide bomber attack.

According to the Somali National News Agency, the explosion occurred at a junction of a Mogadishu road and was suspected to have come from a suicide bomber.

“A suicide bomber targeted the government spokesman who is now being treated in hospital for his injuries from the blast,” police spokesman Abdifatah Aden told Reuters news agency.

Giving an account of the incident, VOA reports that a suicide bomber ran toward Moalimuu’s vehicle in central Mogadishu and detonated an explosive vest.

Moalimuu sustained injuries to the hand and leg from shrapnel from the device.

This is not the first attack as Moalimuu has survived at least three previous al-Shabab attacks, and tweeted “It was a lucky escape” after surviving one in 2016.

The Somali militant group al-Shabab immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has condemned the “odious terrorist attack” that targeted Moalimuu.

Roble said Moalimuu is in stable condition and wished him a quick recovery.