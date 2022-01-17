20-year-old Kidnapper Kills Cousin Over Family's Failure To Pay Ransom

A suspected kidnapper, Suleiman Ibrahim, has confessed to conniving with members of a group to kill his cousin, Najahid Abdullahi because the family refused to pay the required amount as ransom.

The suspect made the confession when he was paraded at the headquarters of the Plateau State Police Command, on Thursday.

The 20-year-old kidnapper, Suleiman said the victim was kidnapped on a motorcycle and taken to their hideout while they waited for the family to pay the ransom.

However, after waiting in vain for the money, they decided to kill him.

The suspect, however, said he regretted committing the crime, as he claimed that was his first time of involving in kidnapping for ransom.

“Initially, five of us planned the kidnapping but the remaining ones fled. I was the only one arrested. We asked for the ransom and the money was not given. I have never done it before. This is my first time of engaging in the business.

“The victim was my cousin and has been buried. I wasn’t in my right senses. I was drunk but I am regretting the action now. I will never do it again,” the suspect said.