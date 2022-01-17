Benue Government Kicks As Nigerian Army Personnel Torture Worker To Death

The deceased, a senior inspector of taxes in the state was whisked away by soldiers on Sunday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

A man, Sixtus Terfa Akure, who works with the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, has been allegedly beaten to death by men of the Nigerian Army.

According to reports, the deceased, a senior inspector of taxes in the state was whisked away by soldiers on Sunday evening and his dead body was found at Aper Aku Estate in Makurdi, the state capital.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the Executive Chairman of BIRS, Chief (Mrs.) Mimi Adzape-Orubibi.

The statement reads, “I have received with deep shock and pain, the sad news of the brutal murder of one of my staff, Sixtus Terfa Akure, who until his death was a Senior Inspector of Taxes.

“Unconfirmed sources indicate that the late Sixtus was whisked away last night by military personnel in what has become a regular occurrence, and his mangled body was found early hours of today around Aper Aku Estate by the roadside.

“I am understandably deeply pained by his death. And the circumstances under which he died.

“As a service, we condemn this in the strongest terms possible. We offer our deepest condolences to the immediate family of this young man who paid the supreme price in service to the state.

“I want to assure all staff of the service that we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the rock bottom of this matter. The perpetrators will be brought to justice no matter what it takes.

“I have since made a formal report to His Excellency Governor Ortom who has not only offered his condolences but has already given assurances that the state government will never abdicate its responsibility to protect citizens and residents of the state. May his gentle soul find perfect peace with the Almighty God.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Is Sixteen Today
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Some Zamfara People Supporting Bandits While Pretending To Be Good Fellows, New Governor Claims
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Murder, Kidnapping: Army Court-martials 14 Officers, Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Blames Troops For Fresh Boko Haram Attacks
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency We've Arrested Three Notorious Bandits In Sokoto -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram I Will Bring Back Leah Sharibu, Other Girls, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion If Tofa And Shonekan Had Acted Differently, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Reduce Governance Costs, Implement Petroleum Act – Youth Party Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu: Ebonyi Governor Vows To Punish Residents Who Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-Home
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Weapon Of Mass Destruction Which Nigerians Themselves Activate, By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Panic As Gunmen Enforce Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: FCT Administration Bars Staff, Visitors Without Vaccination In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Supporters Plan ‘Mega Protest’ In South Africa Over Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Civic Group, BudgIT Uncovers 460 Duplicated Projects In 2022 Budget, Slams National Assembly
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Oyo State School Lies In Ruins After 41 Years, Alumni Demand Governor Makinde’s Attention
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Residents Storm Government House, Protest Against Bandits, Payment Of Over N200million Ransoms
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: Desperate Supporters Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Distribute Recharge Cards In Abia Market
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill APC Party Chairman’s Son In Kogi Despite N2million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad