Benue Government Kicks As Nigerian Army Personnel Torture Worker To Death

A man, Sixtus Terfa Akure, who works with the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, has been allegedly beaten to death by men of the Nigerian Army.

According to reports, the deceased, a senior inspector of taxes in the state was whisked away by soldiers on Sunday evening and his dead body was found at Aper Aku Estate in Makurdi, the state capital.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the Executive Chairman of BIRS, Chief (Mrs.) Mimi Adzape-Orubibi.

The statement reads, “I have received with deep shock and pain, the sad news of the brutal murder of one of my staff, Sixtus Terfa Akure, who until his death was a Senior Inspector of Taxes.

“Unconfirmed sources indicate that the late Sixtus was whisked away last night by military personnel in what has become a regular occurrence, and his mangled body was found early hours of today around Aper Aku Estate by the roadside.

“I am understandably deeply pained by his death. And the circumstances under which he died.

“As a service, we condemn this in the strongest terms possible. We offer our deepest condolences to the immediate family of this young man who paid the supreme price in service to the state.

“I want to assure all staff of the service that we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the rock bottom of this matter. The perpetrators will be brought to justice no matter what it takes.

“I have since made a formal report to His Excellency Governor Ortom who has not only offered his condolences but has already given assurances that the state government will never abdicate its responsibility to protect citizens and residents of the state. May his gentle soul find perfect peace with the Almighty God.”