FUTA Students Block Ondo Highway, Protest Harassment, Extortion By Thugs, Cult Gangs

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, on Monday shut down the Akure-Ilesha Highway during a protest.

The students were protesting over alleged incessant harassment and extortion by some people suspected to be thugs and cultists at the entrance of the school.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The protesting students, who converged at a popular area of the state capital as early as 8:00am, blocked the major roads, causing traffic gridlock that extended to the Akure-Ilesha Highway.

During the protest, which lasted a few hours, two students escaped death following the reckless driving of a driver trying to manoeuvre through the blockade set up by the students.

One of the students, Ayobami, said the thugs, who were always around the South Gate entrance of the school, on Sunday evening beat up the Students Union leader.

The student added that after the beating, some students were chased by the thugs into the school premises.

“The boys at South Gate are cultists and also indigenes of the community. They keep harassing our students and extorting money from them.

“If you are well dressed, they will stop you and collect your money. Sometimes they force students to make bank transfers. They beat up our student union leader yesterday.”

Speaking on the development, spokesman for the institution, Adebanjo Adegbenro, said it was not a protest but a sensitisation march against actions of some persons living close to the South Gate, who have been bullying some of the students.

He said, “Sometimes, they also rob them. It is a sensitisation march and also to let the security know the behaviour of these individuals.”