Gunmen Reportedly Behead 65-year-old Man In Imo State

The incident happened in Ubudom Atta under the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

Gunmen have reportedly beheaded a 65-year-old man in Imo State, SaharaReporters learnt.

The incident happened in Ubudom Atta under the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The decapitated head of the man identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu was seen dangling on a pole at the community's primary school.

Njaba has been witnessing spates of violence and killings since last year.

This is coming weeks after a traditional ruler in the community, Edwin Azike, was on December 8,.2021 abducted, murdered and his corpse dumped at the market square.

A divisional police headquarters, health center and a magistrate's court were attacked and burnt in the community in June, last year.

SaharaReporters was informed that vIllagers woke up to see the severed head of Onyeokwu  on a tree in the premises of the school.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Pay Us Or We'll Attack You, Bandits Tell Nine Zamfara Communities In Threat Letter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Don't See Banditry Ending Soon, Says Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Who Donated Vehicles To Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic As Gunmen Enforce Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Residents Storm Government House, Protest Against Bandits, Payment Of Over N200million Ransoms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill APC Party Chairman’s Son In Kogi Despite N2million Ransom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nollywood Actress Laments Nigeria's Insecurity After Attack By Bandits On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Mourners At Burial Ceremony In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Newly Married National Assembly Staff Slumps, Dies On Staircase
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Increase Academic Qualification For President, Others ―Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News P&ID Scam: Ex-Ministry Of Petroleum Director, Grace Taiga, Faces Amended Charge, Remanded In Prison
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Anambra Catholic School Hurriedly Buries Student Who Died After Maltreatment By Teacher
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Yobe Governor, Buni, In Abuja As Drama Over APC Convention Thickens
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Pay Us Or We'll Attack You, Bandits Tell Nine Zamfara Communities In Threat Letter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Delta Monarch, Oghenejabor, Restrains Government From Recognising Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Don't See Banditry Ending Soon, Says Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Who Donated Vehicles To Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Sit-at-home Order Making Us Poor, Anambra Residents Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad