Gunmen Reportedly Behead 65-year-old Man In Imo State

Gunmen have reportedly beheaded a 65-year-old man in Imo State, SaharaReporters learnt.

The incident happened in Ubudom Atta under the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The decapitated head of the man identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu was seen dangling on a pole at the community's primary school.

Njaba has been witnessing spates of violence and killings since last year.

This is coming weeks after a traditional ruler in the community, Edwin Azike, was on December 8,.2021 abducted, murdered and his corpse dumped at the market square.

A divisional police headquarters, health center and a magistrate's court were attacked and burnt in the community in June, last year.

SaharaReporters was informed that vIllagers woke up to see the severed head of Onyeokwu on a tree in the premises of the school.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comment.