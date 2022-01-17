VIDEO: Desperate Supporters Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Distribute Recharge Cards In Abia Market

Recharge cards carrying the image of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have reportedly been distributed in Arochukwu central market in Abia State.

A video seen by SaharaReporters on Monday showed the recharge cards being distributed by a group of persons said to be Tinubu’s supporters, to both sellers and buyers in the market.

Some of them received the item with excitement, while others refused.

It is not clear where the supporters got the recharge cards from but it is not unconnected with the 2023 presidential ambition of the former Lagos State governor.

The group of campaigners in the video moved about the market sharing the branded recharge cards.

The APC chieftain had earlier in January 2022 informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to run in 2023 shortly after he visited him at the Presidential villa.

Meanwhile, the declaration had so far been greeted with a lot of criticisms and mixed reactions from individuals, groups and politicians from the opposition parties as well as from the South-East region.