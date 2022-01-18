National Assembly To Reintroduce Electoral Bill Rejected By Buhari On Wednesday

The direct primary option was introduced into the bill to pave the way for party members of to fully participate in the nomination of candidates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2022

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced that the Green Chamber will reintroduce the Electoral Act amendment bill on Wednesday.

He said the House had resolved to revisit and work on the bill and send back to President Muhammadu Buhari as quickly as possible for assent.

Gbajabiamila, Lawan.

He also declared that the first set of amendments to the 1999 constitution being worked on by the House would be sent to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence before the end of February 2022.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke while addressing members on resumption from the Christmas and New Year breaks, said the direct primary option was introduced into the bill to pave the way for party members of to fully participate in the nomination of candidates.

He further said that it was unfortunate that the failure of political parties to have standard register of members was being used to deny Nigerians the opportunity to participate in the nomination of candidates for elections.

He also said the failure of the parties to maintain credible registers violates the 1999 constitution as it makes it difficult for the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to properly monitor activities of parties.

He said adopting the direct primary option would have forced political parties to have credible registers of members, adding that less than 13 months to the general elections, what Nigerians want is a credible electoral law.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘Anointed’ Aspirant Of Ekiti First Lady Allegedly Diverts Billions Of Naira Earmarked For APC Council, Ward Executives
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Federal Lawmakers Decry High Rate Of Kidnapping, Insecurity In Plateau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Been Receiving Threat Messages For Not Supporting Tinubu’s Ambition –Ojudu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Military Operatives Launch Offensive Against IPOB/ESN Members In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Government Denies Contracting Miyetti Allah To Fight Crime In State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections We Won’t Release 2023 Election Timetable Until Electoral Bill Is Signed Into Law --INEC Chairman, Yakubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay Debts In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Military Personnel Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Eight Victims In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Three Cops, Two Local Vigilantes In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Scholarship Racketeering Rocks Petroleum Technology Development Fund
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lady Takes Legal Action Against Father's Friend Who Molested Her 15 Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Panic As Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers In Abia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Anointed’ Aspirant Of Ekiti First Lady Allegedly Diverts Billions Of Naira Earmarked For APC Council, Ward Executives
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Federal Lawmakers Decry High Rate Of Kidnapping, Insecurity In Plateau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Been Receiving Threat Messages For Not Supporting Tinubu’s Ambition –Ojudu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption N6bn Fraud: Mompha Opts For Remand At Ikoyi Correctional Centre
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos Commercial Bus Operators To Pay N292,000 Annually Fee To State Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Military Operatives Launch Offensive Against IPOB/ESN Members In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad