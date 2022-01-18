Nigerian Military Operatives Launch Offensive Against IPOB/ESN Members In Anambra

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Nigerian Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2022

Nigerian military operatives have launched coordinated attacks against members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network, at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the statement, the joint military operations included personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Air Force and Department of State Services.

The joint operation was reportedly conducted in the early hours of Monday after which some of the gunmen were neutralised. 

He added that some weapons retrieved from the base of the alleged IPOB/ESN members after the gun duel include 10 pump action shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, one revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machete and IPOB flags amid other items.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Nigerian Army in a joint operations conducted with other security agencies have dislodged a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. 

“Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra states, which was hitherto known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.

“The operations, which was conducted in the early hours of Monday 17 January 2022, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued. 

“After dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, the dogged troops recovered 10 pump action shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, one revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machettes and IPOB flags. 

“Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops  amongst other dangerous weapons.

“The operation was jointly conducted by  troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force,  Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police. 

“It was a well coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were been perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups."

SaharaReporters, New York

